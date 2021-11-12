5 keys to Auburn beating MSU

AUBURN | One of my good friends in NYC is a major Bon Jovi fan, so a couple of years ago, on his birthday, a bunch of us bought tickets to a Circle Line cruise around Manhattan that had a cover band for the New Jersey group playing on it. Sounds awful, right? It rocked! The lead singer looked exactly like Jon Bon Jovi, the music was amazing and, let's face it, there are not many more beautiful sights than the skyline of Manhattan at night from a boat. Again, what does that have to do with Auburn football? Well, nothing except that friend went to Minnesota and was very boastful when his Golden Gophers beat the Tigers in the bowl game a couple of years back. So, with the help of Jersey's finest, here are my five keys to Auburn defeating Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ladarius Tennison makes a tackle. (Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports)

1. I'll Be There For You I mentioned this on Twitter the other day, but there might be nothing bolder than Bon Jovi rhyming the word "you" with "you" and then doing it again in the very next two lines in this song. Maybe as bold as Bo Nix still trusting Shedrick Jackson? But I digress. Out of Auburn's 20 catches against Texas A&M, wide receivers were responsible for a lowly five of them. Five. That isn't easy to do. For Nix to be effective, this group must play as they did against Arkansas, not as they have the last six quarters. If Demetris Robertson, Kobe Hudson and company can't get going, this might be a long day for Auburn's offense. 2. Lay Your Hands On Me Last year, Auburn sacked Will Rogers six times. With Leach's offense, you'd expect some sacks to happen, and for the Bulldogs, they are giving up 2.78 a game. Derick Hall said it's fun to play against a team that passes so much because you can pin your ears back. And, while Smoke Monday says Auburn has one of the best secondaries in the nation, it is prone to giving up a lot of yards through the air. If the Tigers want to contain Rogers, who is completing 75 percent of his passes, they must knock him down and make him start stressing about the incoming pressure. Otherwise, State's talented group of wide receivers led by Makai Polk will have a field day. 3. Who Says You Can't Go Home Jordan-Hare Stadium was rocking against Ole Miss with the light show making its debut. How will it be for an 11 a.m. start against a middle-of-the-pack SEC West team after a loss? We shall see. The players have admitted that they feed off the crowd's energy and, if the stands are full, the crowd noise will make it difficult for Leach's offense. The Tigers still have a lot to play for, including a possible shot at the SEC West title, so bring your yelling voice to those coming to the game. The players deserve that at the minimum.

Tank Bigsby runs the ball against Texas A&M. (Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports)