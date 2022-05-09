5 key players on defense for 2022

As showcased during spring, the EDGE rusher has taken it upon himself to be a significant leader this season. Hall was good as a junior, recording 12.5 tackles for a loss, nine sacks and 54 total tackles (34 solo) while also forcing two fumbles. He's the one player that Schmedding can count on as a reliable player upfront, which means opposing offenses will pay a lot of attention to him. He won't get the Derrick Brown-type respect, but offensive linemen will know where he is at all times.

With an offense that might struggle early on – more on that tomorrow –, Schmedding's defense will have to do some heavy lifting and pull the Tigers through some games on their own. Here are the five key players for Auburn's defensive unit this fall as we enter the days of summer.

Auburn's defense has a new coordinator for the third straight season, therefore new terms and playbook. Luckily for Jeff Schmedding, he has some major talent coming back at all positions, and he isn't coming in out of the blue, serving as linebackers coach last season.

Nehemiah Pritchett

A lot is expected of the senior as he tries to replicate Roger McCreary's success at the position over the last two seasons. Two inches taller than McCreary, Pritchett has the potential to become a major playmaker on defense and special teams, where he could be used returning kickoffs once again. But how will he fare against some of the top receivers in the SEC? That's the big question.

Jaylin Simpson

Everyone has been waiting for Simpson to turn into the star that he has shown flashes of being capable of for two seasons. Injuries, however, have had other plans. Playing opposite of Pritchett as the other starting cornerback, it's time for Brunswick, Ga., native to step up and be that player everyone expects. At 6-foot-1 (same height as Pritchett), he provides another big body that can be physical with receivers. He's also one of the sure tacklers on this team, much needed in an inexperienced secondary.

Colby Wooden

When Auburn's defensive line produces, so does the rest of the defense. Wooden continues to improve in pass rushing and filling the holes on rushes, going for 61 total tackles (34 solo), 8.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks and seven quarterback hurries last season. Expect those numbers to go even higher as he put on at least 10 pounds this offseason. Oh, and watch out for little brother, Caleb, to make some noise as a freshman.

Owen Pappoe

After a breakthrough 2020 season, Pappoe was supposed to be a stalwart at the second level for Derek Mason's defense last year. However, an injury against Penn State caused those plans to be postponed, and the linebacker faced another setback this spring, missing drills due to a leg injury and spending most of it on a scooter.

If he returns to full health, the linebacker position should be set with Wesley Steiner, Joko Willis and Cam Riley coming back along with the addition of Eugene Asante from North Carolina.