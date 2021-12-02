5 critical offseason storylines

AUBURN | There’s still a bowl game for Auburn to play, but before Bryan Harsin and the Tigers can start to focus on their opponent, there’s a lot of work to do to get started on the 2022 team. Of course, recruiting and hitting the transfer portal is a lot of the coaching staff’s focus at the moment, but there are plenty of storylines to keep an eye on for the following weeks and months. Here are my five critical ones facing Harsin and the Auburn program.

1. Bo Nix’s future and the QB situation Before people start throwing stones my way, I am just repeating what Nix said about not being sure what his future holds. He could very well come back to Auburn. However, he could also enter the transfer portal or take a chance in the NFL draft. Either way, a lot rides on the decision. If he does return, he’s the outright starter. If not, where does this coaching staff go? Can Demetrius Davis be the man, or will Holden Geriner come in and compete for the spot? This brings me to ... 2. New offensive coordinator/staff overhaul We’ve seen one domino drop in Mike Bobo. Harsin wants to bring in someone who shares his philosophy and, so far, there have been many names thrown around, including Arizona State’s Zak Hill, who served under the same role for Harsin at Boise State. 3. Transfer portal madness Sure, recruiting will be huge for Harsin and his staff this offseason but possibly even more important is getting some players out of the portal that can make immediate contributions. This is especially key at the offensive line and wide receiver spot where the talent level isn’t at the level Auburn is used to. This week alone, more than 250 players hit the transfer portal, so the talent is out there. Find the right ones at the right positions and give them the entire spring to learn the system and program.