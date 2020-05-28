AuburnSports - 4-star WR: I could really see myself at Auburn

4-star WR: I could really see myself at Auburn
Auburn has a quarterback committed in its 2021 class in four-star Dematrius Davis. It now needs some receivers to join him.
Christian Leary is considering it.
The four-star from Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) has Auburn high on his list.
“Auburn is definitely one of my top schools,” Leary said. “They are in my top three with Alabama and Florida.”
Leary communicates regularly with Auburn area recruiter/wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. He also speaks regularly with Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
“I hear from Auburn a lot,” Leary said. “Me and Coach Burns have a real good relationship. We talk almost every day. He’s young, so we can relate a lot. He’s real easy to talk to. Our bond gets better by the day.
“Coach Malzahn is a great guy. He’s full of energy. I love Coach Malzahn and Coach Morris. Coach Morris gets fired up. He’s really excited about Auburn and I love to hear that.”
Leary also speaks with Davis, the dual-threat quarterback from Texas. The two have developed a friendship, one that could carry over to college.
“I talk to Dematrius on the phone a lot,” Leary said. “He wants to get me to Auburn. I like what I hear and see from him. He’s a stud.”
Leary visited Auburn in February and plans to return once the dead period is lifted. A commitment, however, could come before then.
Leary initially planned to announce his commitment June 6, but those plans have been scrapped.
“I’ll do it when I’m ready,” he said. “It will probably be in June, but I don’t know when.”
Leary does know Auburn will be a contender until the end.
“Auburn is a great place,” Leary said. “I loved it as soon as I got there for Junior Day. I love the energy, the people around campus. I could really see myself being there.”
Rivals ranks Leary, who is 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, the No. 20 athlete in the 2021 class and No. 41 overall recruit in Florida.