AuburnSports - 4-star WR: I could really see myself at Auburn

Auburn has a quarterback committed in its 2021 class in four-star Dematrius Davis. It now needs some receivers to join him. Christian Leary is considering it. The four-star from Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) has Auburn high on his list. “Auburn is definitely one of my top schools,” Leary said. “They are in my top three with Alabama and Florida.”

Leary communicates regularly with Auburn area recruiter/wide receivers coach Kodi Burns. He also speaks regularly with Gus Malzahn and offensive coordinator Chad Morris. “I hear from Auburn a lot,” Leary said. “Me and Coach Burns have a real good relationship. We talk almost every day. He’s young, so we can relate a lot. He’s real easy to talk to. Our bond gets better by the day. “Coach Malzahn is a great guy. He’s full of energy. I love Coach Malzahn and Coach Morris. Coach Morris gets fired up. He’s really excited about Auburn and I love to hear that.”