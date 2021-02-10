AuburnSports - 4-star WR from Oregon has interest in Auburn

“I’m not against leaving home, not at all,” Clemons said. “I have legit interest in Auburn, 100 percent.”

Auburn has offered Clemons and made him a high priority. New wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams is the point man in Clemons’ recruitment and is making sure Clemons knows he is wanted.

“I just talked to Coach Williams again (on Tuesday),” Clemons said. “He is recruiting me hard and we’ve started to form a bond.”

Clemons never has met Williams, but he likes what he’s heard from Auburn’s first-year receivers coach.

“I like him a lot,” Clemons said. “He’s a young guy. He’s new to Auburn and you can tell that he takes his job seriously and wants to build something great there. He is determined to be the best. He is determined to be a great coach, and I like that about him a lot.”