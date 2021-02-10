AuburnSports - 4-star WR from Oregon has interest in Auburn

4-star WR from Oregon has interest in Auburn
Rivals250 wide receiver Darrius Clemons lives in Portland, Ore. It’s approximately 2,600 miles from Auburn, Ala.
But Auburn doesn’t care, and neither does Clemons.
“I’m not against leaving home, not at all,” Clemons said. “I have legit interest in Auburn, 100 percent.”
The interest is mutual.
Auburn has offered Clemons and made him a high priority. New wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams is the point man in Clemons’ recruitment and is making sure Clemons knows he is wanted.
“I just talked to Coach Williams again (on Tuesday),” Clemons said. “He is recruiting me hard and we’ve started to form a bond.”
Clemons never has met Williams, but he likes what he’s heard from Auburn’s first-year receivers coach.
“I like him a lot,” Clemons said. “He’s a young guy. He’s new to Auburn and you can tell that he takes his job seriously and wants to build something great there. He is determined to be the best. He is determined to be a great coach, and I like that about him a lot.”
Clemons also likes that Williams will be coaching under Bryan Harsin. Clemons already was familiar with Harsin, the former Boise State coach.
“Coach Harsin offered me before he took the job at Auburn, so I’ve known him,” Clemons said. “I like his offense. They like to get receivers that are really good at specific things, whether that’s a small, shifty guy or someone who can take the top off or a big-bodied receiver. They like to incorporate plays for them. Their offense is really catered to receivers.”
It’s one of the reasons Clemons wants to learn more about Auburn. He likes Williams. He likes Harsin. He likes the offense.
“I’m very interested in Auburn,” Clemons said. “I’ve never been there, but I think I’m going to set up a virtual visit sometime soon.”
As a junior, Clemons, who is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, had 37 receptions for 760 yards (20.5 avg.) and nine touchdowns.
Rivals ranks Clemons the No. 14 wide receiver in the 2022 class and No. 131 in the RIvals250.
This boy @DarriusClemons just ran 4.37 laser 🤯 @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins pic.twitter.com/vrLIAW37z4— Houston Lillard (@flyguyhuey5) July 18, 2020