4-star WR commits to Auburn
Auburn just got an explosive receiver for the Fourth of July.
Karmello English, a 4-star wide receiver from Phenix City, Ala., committed to the Tigers Monday. He chose Auburn over Michigan and Kentucky.
English is the fourth player to join the 2023 class for Auburn, joining running back Jeremiah Cobb, center Bradyn Joiner and safety Terrance Love. All four are rated as 4-stars.
He's rated as the 13th-best player in the state of Alabama and will be a key addition to a position group that has lacked depth in recent seasons. English will have an opportunity to see the field early and be coached under wide receivers' coach Ike Hilliard, who he has a strong relationship with.