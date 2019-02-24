4-star WR commits to Auburn
Montevallo four-star wide receiver JJ Evans said on Saturday that he could be on Auburn’s commitment list soon.
He wasn’t lying.
Evans, who is ranked the No. 7 overall recruit in Alabama, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.
“This was one of the hardest decisions I had to make in my life,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “But after a long recruitment process I would like to announce I will be committing to The University of Auburn.”
Evans announcement comes after a two-day trip to Auburn. He was one of several Class of 2020 recruits on campus this weekend.
“I love it here,” Evans said on Saturday. “I love coming down here. Every time I come down here, it’s the same thing. It never changes. They are recruiting me very hard and I like it. I love it.”
Evans chose Auburn over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.
Evans is Auburn’s seventh commitment in the 2020 class and second wide receiver, joining four-star Kobe Hudson.
COMMITTED 🦅‼️@AuburnA1 @JohnGarcia_Jr @ChadSimmons_ @Keith247Sports @KodiBurns @KennyDillingham @CoachGusMalzahn @CoachWilcox55 @thecoachpoe @Hollywoodkole_ pic.twitter.com/XyWWtJD7Aq— ✨JJ Evans✨ (@JJ_Evans9) February 24, 2019