Montevallo four-star wide receiver JJ Evans said on Saturday that he could be on Auburn’s commitment list soon.

He wasn’t lying.

Evans, who is ranked the No. 7 overall recruit in Alabama, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Sunday.

“This was one of the hardest decisions I had to make in my life,” Evans wrote on Twitter. “But after a long recruitment process I would like to announce I will be committing to The University of Auburn.”