4-star TE from Nebraska commits to Auburn

After going over five months without a commitment, Auburn has commitments in back-to-back days. 4-star tight end Micah Riley-Ducker announced his decision to commit to Auburn on Instagram Live on Wednesday.

Riley-Ducker hails from Bellevue, Nebraska, and is Auburn's first commit in the class of 2022 from outside the southeast.

National recruiting was a focus for Bryan Harsin and the rest of his staff, and Riley-Ducker gets that started.

“Auburn is a great school, beautiful place," Riley-Ducker told Josh Hemholdt of Rivals. "I had never been to the South, and that was a little culture shock when I went there. No one cared that I was from Nebraska. That was a big thing going for me going in, but people there embraced me. It’s a good place with a good coaching staff. They are a good program."