AUBURN | One of the top recruits in the 2020 class was in Auburn this weekend on an official visit. Matthew Murrell, the No. 12 shooting guard and No. 45 overall recruit, arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. It was his first visit to Auburn. “It was good,” Murrell said. “They talked to me about the school. At night, we walked around downtown. It’s really a college town. I expected it to be smaller than it is, but it’s nice. I also spent a lot of time with (freshman) Devan Cambridge.”

Murrell, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., met extensively with Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, lead recruiter Wes Flanigan and assistant Ira Bowman. “Coach Flanigan has been recruiting me for about two years now,” Murrell said. “We have grown close over that time. Coach Pearl is a tough coach. He likes to get after it on defense and he likes to shoot a lot of threes.” Murrell left the visit the same way he arrived – with high interest in Auburn. But he’s not ready to name a leader. “I think Auburn would be a good place for me,” Murrell said. “But my options are still open. I’m still going to see what is the best fit for me.”