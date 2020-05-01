It’s been nearly a year since Armoni Goodwin committed to Auburn, and not much has changed during that time. Goodwin, a four-star running back from Hewitt-Trussville, remains firm in his commitment. “I’ve been with them for so long and I still feel real good about Auburn,” Goodwin said.



Goodwin has stayed in contact with Auburn throughout the extended dead period. He talks regularly with Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams. “I talk to Coach ‘Cadillac’ every week or two,” Goodwin said. “He asks how I’m doing and all that. We are pretty close. He’s real cool. I like him a lot.” Goodwin, despite not being able to visit, also has spoken with new offensive coordinator Chad Morris. “We were in a group FaceTime and Coach Morris was in there,” Goodwin said. “I like him. He seems real cool.”

