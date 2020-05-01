4-star RB still 'feels real good' about Auburn commitment
It’s been nearly a year since Armoni Goodwin committed to Auburn, and not much has changed during that time.
Goodwin, a four-star running back from Hewitt-Trussville, remains firm in his commitment.
“I’ve been with them for so long and I still feel real good about Auburn,” Goodwin said.
Goodwin has stayed in contact with Auburn throughout the extended dead period. He talks regularly with Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams.
“I talk to Coach ‘Cadillac’ every week or two,” Goodwin said. “He asks how I’m doing and all that. We are pretty close. He’s real cool. I like him a lot.”
Goodwin, despite not being able to visit, also has spoken with new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.
“We were in a group FaceTime and Coach Morris was in there,” Goodwin said. “I like him. He seems real cool.”
Although Goodwin feels confident in his Auburn commitment, he still would like to take other visits.
“I would like to visit other places, places that I’ve never been,” Goodwin said. “I’d like to use all five of my official visits. I know I want to visit Miami and LSU. I’m still hearing from those two schools. Coach (Rhett) Lashlee from Miami keeps in contact and Coach (Ed) Orgeron from LSU.”
Goodwin said Georgia, Florida and Florida State also could get visits.
As a junior, Goodwin rushed for 485 yards and 10 touchdowns before suffering a torn ACL. Goodwin, who is 5-feet-8, said he’s nearly back to full strength and has added some weight during his recovery.
“I’m up to 196 pounds,” Goodwin said. “I’m going to stay in the 190s. And my knee is doing really good. It feels good. I ran routes two days ago. I’m just working now to get my speed back.”
Rivals ranks Goodwin the No. 3 all-purpose back in the 2021 class, No. 137 in the Rivals250 and No. 4 overall recruit in Alabama.