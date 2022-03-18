4-star RB on visit to Auburn: 'I love it here.'

Auburn welcomed 2023 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb to the Plains Friday for a visit and spring practice. The Montgomery, Ala., native did it all while checking out the program. “I got to meet with the whole coaching staff, got to watch practice," Cobb said. "Had a little photoshoot, got to see the field, just everything [Auburn] had to bring to the table.”



Jeremiah Cobb visited Auburn for a spring practice Friday. (Caleb Jones)

Auburn's been pushing for Cobb, who's just down I-85 at Montgomery Catholic Prep, to play in the orange and blue threads. It's something he previewed during his photoshoot today. "I had fun with all the staff, goofing off, taking pictures, all that, it was cool," Cobb said. As far as what Cobb is looking for in a school, the answer is simple: “Definitely academics and just a place that feels like home," Cobb said. "And just like, family. I feel like I’m with a family and somebody that really cares for me.”