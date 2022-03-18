4-star RB on visit to Auburn: 'I love it here.'
Auburn welcomed 2023 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb to the Plains Friday for a visit and spring practice. The Montgomery, Ala., native did it all while checking out the program.
“I got to meet with the whole coaching staff, got to watch practice," Cobb said. "Had a little photoshoot, got to see the field, just everything [Auburn] had to bring to the table.”
Auburn's been pushing for Cobb, who's just down I-85 at Montgomery Catholic Prep, to play in the orange and blue threads. It's something he previewed during his photoshoot today.
"I had fun with all the staff, goofing off, taking pictures, all that, it was cool," Cobb said.
As far as what Cobb is looking for in a school, the answer is simple:
“Definitely academics and just a place that feels like home," Cobb said. "And just like, family. I feel like I’m with a family and somebody that really cares for me.”
Cobb said he talks mostly with running backs Coach Cadillac Williams and head coach Bryan Harsin, but that he's talking with "really everybody" on the staff. Harsin was one of the last coaches he talked with, snapping a few photos with the second-year head coach before leaving Auburn.
“I feel like [Harsin]’s an amazing coach, especially with this program," Cobb said. "He really wants to turn it around and make it what it what Auburn should be — a winning team.”
The No. 15 player in Alabama plans to narrow down his list schools after his spring game in May. As of now, Auburn is high on that list.
“It stands really high on my list," Cobb said. "I really love it here. They were showing me a lot of love, so I love it.”