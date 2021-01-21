AuburnSports - 4-star RB down to 4, decision soon

Byron Cardwell , the No. 13 running back in the 2021 class, on Monday will choose between Auburn, Oregon, Cal and Texas A&M, he told TrojanSports.com .

Auburn has made the final cut for a Rivals250 running back who is set to announce his commitment soon.

“Alabama is like a second home state for me,” Cardwell said. “I have a lot of family there.”

Auburn last week offered Cardwell and became a late, but serious player in his recruitment. Cardwell is from San Diego, Calif., but his mother’s family is from Decatur, Ala.

Auburn running backs coach Carnell Williams is the point man in Cardwell’s recruitment. The two have spoken numerous times in the past week.

“I like Coach Williams a lot,” Cardwell said. “He’s been to the (NFL) and knows what it takes to get there.”

Auburn being one of the top engineering schools also is a factor. All four of his finalists offer engineering degrees.

It's important to Cardwell.

"It’s something that played a big role in it," Cardwell told TrojanSports.com. "My mom and my dad always tell me, 'Go where they’re going to offer you the most for you and where you’re going to get the most out of it for yourself personally growing a life'.

"Just kind of talking to each of those schools they offer what I want and what I feel is going to help me. That’s something that catches my eye, has my attention, and has me in conversation with them."

Cardwell will announce his decision Monday at 4 p.m. CT on Instagram Live (@byron.cardwell1K).