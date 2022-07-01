4-star RB commits to Tigers

Jeremiah Cobb , a 4-star running back out of Montgomery, committed to Auburn Friday, becoming the third member of the Tigers' 2023 recruiting class.

Cobb was the Tigers' No. 1 target at running back and has been for a while. Over his recruitment, Cobb developed a strong relationship with running backs coach Cadillac Williams.

The decision comes a couple weeks after Cobb's official visit to Auburn, where he spent more time getting to know head coach Bryan Harsin and the rest of the coaching staff on a deeper level.

So what sticks out about Auburn?

"Definitely the family here, and definitely the atmosphere and how much love they have for all their players," Cobb said after his official visit.