With the arrival of Chad Morris and the departure of Aaron McLaughlin, Auburn is back on the market for a quarterback in the 2021 class.

The four-star quarterback from Taylorsville has seen increased interest from Auburn since Morris took over the offense and McLaughlin de-committed.

“I talk to Coach Morris a lot,” Keyes said. “He came to one of my basketball games in January. He wants me to visit again this spring.”

Keyes, who visited Auburn last year, plans to take Morris up on the offer.

“I’m going to try and get back up there, see and visit the campus again,” Keyes said. “I don’t know the exact date, but it will probably be for a practice. Coach (Morris) is going to send me some dates.”

Keyes was high on Auburn last year and continues to be.

“I’m looking at Auburn hard,” Keyes said. “I like the people, the offense they run. I think I’d fit well in their offense and Coach Morris does, too.”