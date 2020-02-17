4-star QB 'looking hard' at Auburn, plans to visit again soon
With the arrival of Chad Morris and the departure of Aaron McLaughlin, Auburn is back on the market for a quarterback in the 2021 class.
Re-enter Ty Keyes.
The four-star quarterback from Taylorsville has seen increased interest from Auburn since Morris took over the offense and McLaughlin de-committed.
“I talk to Coach Morris a lot,” Keyes said. “He came to one of my basketball games in January. He wants me to visit again this spring.”
Keyes, who visited Auburn last year, plans to take Morris up on the offer.
“I’m going to try and get back up there, see and visit the campus again,” Keyes said. “I don’t know the exact date, but it will probably be for a practice. Coach (Morris) is going to send me some dates.”
Keyes was high on Auburn last year and continues to be.
“I’m looking at Auburn hard,” Keyes said. “I like the people, the offense they run. I think I’d fit well in their offense and Coach Morris does, too.”
Keyes initially planned to make an early commitment, but now will wait.
“I’m probably going to wait and do it before my senior season,” Keyes said. “I’m going to take all my visits.”
Keyes has offers from Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Nebraska and Arkansas, among others. A leader, however, has not emerged.
“I’m open to everybody right now,” Keyes said.
As a junior, Keyes led Taylorsville to a 15-1 record and the 2A state championship. He completed 213-of-309 passes (69%) for 3,721 yards with 41 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 422 yards and four scores.
Rivals ranks Keyes, who is 6-feet-1 and 182 pounds, the No. 11 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class and No. 4 overall recruit in Mississippi.