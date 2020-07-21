AuburnSports - 4-star point guard has AU among favorites, plans to visit

Frankie Collins has never been to Auburn, but he plans to change that soon. The top-100 recruit has Auburn among his favorites and will visit as soon as possible. “Auburn will be one of the first places I go,” Collins said. “It’s a school that I definitely want to visit. I like the coaching staff and their playing style.”

Collins, a four-star point guard from Coronado in Henderson, Nev., speaks regularly with Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Collins’ recruitment. “I talk to Coach Flanigan almost every day,” Collins said. “ Our relationship is very good. Coach Flanigan is a really good dude and a great coach.”