AuburnSports - 4-star point guard has AU among favorites, plans to visit

4-star point guard has AU among favorites, plans to visit
Frankie Collins has never been to Auburn, but he plans to change that soon.
The top-100 recruit has Auburn among his favorites and will visit as soon as possible.
“Auburn will be one of the first places I go,” Collins said. “It’s a school that I definitely want to visit. I like the coaching staff and their playing style.”
Collins, a four-star point guard from Coronado in Henderson, Nev., speaks regularly with Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Collins’ recruitment.
“I talk to Coach Flanigan almost every day,” Collins said. “ Our relationship is very good. Coach Flanigan is a really good dude and a great coach.”
Collins also speaks with Bruce Pearl.
“I really like Coach Pearl,” Collins said. “He is really intense. He loves all of his players and he’s a really good coach. He really wants you to play hard and play good defense.”
Collins earlier this month released a group of top schools that included Auburn, Michigan, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Georgetown, Southern Cal, Arizona State and New Mexico. He visited Georgetown in March and hopes to visit others if/when the dead period is lifted.
Collins is in no rush to make a commitment.
“I think right now there is no point in rushing because of what all is going on,” Collins said. “I’m just talking to my family and hopefully I will get to take some visits before figuring out what I will do.”
Rivals ranks Collins the No. 12 point guard in the 2021 class and No. 68 in the Rivals150.
Top 8 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/K6glaib40i— frankie💕 (@Frankiecollins0) July 11, 2020