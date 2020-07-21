 AuburnSports - 4-star point guard has AU among favorites, plans to visit
basketball

4-star point guard has AU among favorites, plans to visit

Jeffrey Lee
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

Frankie Collins has never been to Auburn, but he plans to change that soon.

The top-100 recruit has Auburn among his favorites and will visit as soon as possible.

“Auburn will be one of the first places I go,” Collins said. “It’s a school that I definitely want to visit. I like the coaching staff and their playing style.”

Collins, a four-star point guard from Coronado in Henderson, Nev., speaks regularly with Auburn assistant Wes Flanigan. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Collins’ recruitment.

“I talk to Coach Flanigan almost every day,” Collins said. “ Our relationship is very good. Coach Flanigan is a really good dude and a great coach.”

Collins also speaks with Bruce Pearl.

“I really like Coach Pearl,” Collins said. “He is really intense. He loves all of his players and he’s a really good coach. He really wants you to play hard and play good defense.”

Collins earlier this month released a group of top schools that included Auburn, Michigan, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Georgetown, Southern Cal, Arizona State and New Mexico. He visited Georgetown in March and hopes to visit others if/when the dead period is lifted.

Collins is in no rush to make a commitment.

“I think right now there is no point in rushing because of what all is going on,” Collins said. “I’m just talking to my family and hopefully I will get to take some visits before figuring out what I will do.”

Rivals ranks Collins the No. 12 point guard in the 2021 class and No. 68 in the Rivals150.

