4-star PG Chandler Jackson visits Auburn, leaves with offer

Four-star point guard Chandler Jackson on Tuesday didn’t have an offer from Auburn. He does now. Jackson, from Christian Brothers in Memphis, took an official visit to Auburn and left with an offer. It made the experience even more enjoyable. “It was really good,” Jackson said. “Getting to meet Bruce Pearl in person, seeing all the coaches, watching practice and meeting the players. It was a really good experience. My family liked it and I liked it a lot.”

Jackson and his parents arrived in Auburn on Tuesday and stayed until Thursday. It was his first official visit. Jackson toured the campus, facilities, watched Auburn practice and met extensively with the coaches and academic personnel. “I like the people at Auburn and not just the coaching staff,” Jackson said. “The teachers, academic people, everybody wants the best for you. They will help you succeed and will get the best out of you. That’s what I like the most.”

Jackson also likes Pearl’s system. “They let their guys go,” Jackson said. “We watched some film yesterday on the point guard position. (Pearl) lets them run in transition and that’s what I like to do. He lets his players play and that’s what I really like.” Jackson next will take an official visit to Missouri, which is scheduled for June 28-30. He doesn’t have any other visits set at this time. “I don’t have a top group,” Jackson said. “It’s still early for me. I’ll make my decision later.” Rivals ranks Jackson, who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, the No. 28 point guard in the 2022 class and No. 110 overall.