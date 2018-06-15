4-star OT visits Auburn, will return for official visit
AUBURN | Four-star offensive tackle Xavier Truss visited Auburn for the second time on Friday, and a third visit will come in the fall.
Truss, who is from Warwick, R.I., will return to the Plains for an official visit, most likely the weekend of the LSU game (Sept. 14-16).
“They will (get an official visit),” Truss said. “No doubt.”
Truss made the declaration after spending the day touring campus, hanging out with the players and meeting with the coaches.
“It was great getting back down here again,” Truss said. “I got to be around some of the players today like Derrick Brown. I got to see the business school a little more in-depth this time and I got to see what class would be like. It was a good experience.”
Truss spent time with Gus Malzahn and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes. He has developed good relationships with the two coaches.
“Coach Malzahn talks about family, grades and developing as a man. It’s not all about football with him,” Truss said. “Coach Grimes, I love being around him. He’s energetic. I can crack jokes with him. He’s just the kind of guy I love to be around and the kind I would love to be my coach.”
Truss doesn’t list any favorites. Not yet. But he has an idea of which schools will get an official visit.
“I know my top few,” Truss said. “This is my last visit of the summer I have planned, so when I get home I’ll try and sit down and see which games I want to go to.”
One will be to Auburn.
Truss plans to sign in the early period, but won’t graduate until the spring.
Rivals ranks Truss, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 341 pounds, the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2019 class and No. 134 in the Rivals250.