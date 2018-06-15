AUBURN | Four-star offensive tackle Xavier Truss visited Auburn for the second time on Friday, and a third visit will come in the fall.



Truss, who is from Warwick, R.I., will return to the Plains for an official visit, most likely the weekend of the LSU game (Sept. 14-16).

“They will (get an official visit),” Truss said. “No doubt.”

Truss made the declaration after spending the day touring campus, hanging out with the players and meeting with the coaches.

“It was great getting back down here again,” Truss said. “I got to be around some of the players today like Derrick Brown. I got to see the business school a little more in-depth this time and I got to see what class would be like. It was a good experience.”