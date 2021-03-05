AuburnSports - 4-star OT 'looking hard' at Auburn

“I still hear from Auburn a lot,” Pritchett said. “I talk mostly with Coach Friend, but I also talk with Coach Bobo, too. They are recruiting me hard.”

Two months later, nothing has changed.

Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend offered Pritchett in January and immediately showed heavy interest.

Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett was an early top target for the new Auburn staff.

Pritchett, from nearby Columbus, Ga., isn’t a stranger to Friend. The two have a prior relationship that dates back to when Friend was offensive line coach at Tennessee.

“I like Coach Friend,” Pritchett said. “He’s a pretty nice dude. I’ve known him since Tennessee and am building a good relationship with him. He’s outspoken and very straightforward. He’s going to tell you what it is and what it isn’t. I like that.”

Pritchett also likes Auburn. The interest Auburn is showing him is being reciprocated.

“I’m looking hard at Auburn,” Pritchett said. “I like the location. It’s close to home. And I like the players, coaches and history of the program.”