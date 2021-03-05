AuburnSports - 4-star OT 'looking hard' at Auburn

4-star OT 'looking hard' at Auburn
Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett was an early top target for the new Auburn staff.
Bryan Harsin, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Will Friend offered Pritchett in January and immediately showed heavy interest.
Two months later, nothing has changed.
“I still hear from Auburn a lot,” Pritchett said. “I talk mostly with Coach Friend, but I also talk with Coach Bobo, too. They are recruiting me hard.”
Pritchett, from nearby Columbus, Ga., isn’t a stranger to Friend. The two have a prior relationship that dates back to when Friend was offensive line coach at Tennessee.
“I like Coach Friend,” Pritchett said. “He’s a pretty nice dude. I’ve known him since Tennessee and am building a good relationship with him. He’s outspoken and very straightforward. He’s going to tell you what it is and what it isn’t. I like that.”
Pritchett also likes Auburn. The interest Auburn is showing him is being reciprocated.
“I’m looking hard at Auburn,” Pritchett said. “I like the location. It’s close to home. And I like the players, coaches and history of the program.”
Pritchett has visited Auburn – he attended a game – but not as a recruit. He hopes to change that this summer.
“I hope to take some visits soon if things open back up,” Pritchett said. “I want to visit Auburn, of course, and as many schools as I can.”
In addition to Auburn, Pritchett is hearing mainly from Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Florida State.
Pritchett doesn’t plan to make his college decision anytime soon.
“I’m going to take my time,” Pritchett said. “The earliest I would make my decision would be in the summer.”