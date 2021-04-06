AuburnSports - 4-star OT Jacob Hood sets official visit to Auburn

Jacob Hood has seen Auburn via virtual visit. He’ll soon see it in person. Hood, a four-star offensive tackle from Hillsboro (Nashville, Tenn.), has set an official visit to Auburn for June 4-6. “I’m very excited about it,” Hood said. “I’m ready to see everything Auburn has. I want to get a feel for the environment and hopefully feel at home.” Auburn hopes so, too.

Auburn has been heavily recruiting Hood since Will Friend was hired as offensive line coach in January. Hood knew Friend while the coach was at Tennessee. “I talk to Coach Friend a lot and really like him,” Hood said. “He said he can’t wait to see me and can’t wait to get me down to Auburn to show me what they have to offer.” Auburn and Friend already have made an impression on Hood. An official visit should only help the Tigers’ chances of landing him. “Auburn is high on my list,” Hood said. “I really enjoyed everything I saw on my virtual visit. I like the dorms. The practice facilities are amazing. The stadium also really stood out to me.”