4-star OT Clay Wedin 'impressed' by Auburn

2023 4-star offensive tackle Clay Wedin took his third visit to Auburn this weekend and had lots to say about the program and head coach Bryan Harsin. “I was really impressed with everything," Wedin said Friday. "Got to see all the guys in pads. Kinda see more in depth about Coach [Will] Friend, Coach [Roc] Bernardi, Coach [Kendall] Simmons, how they coach when it’s live and pads are on. I was really impressed overall with how today went.”

Clay Wedin was on campus at Auburn March 18-19. (Christian Clemente/AuburnSports.com)

The 6-foot-6 Tampa native was on campus two days, checking out facilities and practices March 18 and 19. He also met Harsin in person during the trip, having high praise for the head coach. “I feel like he’s a really great guy, he’s a great coach also, but one, the culture that he’s instilling and has instilled at Auburn so far is really impressive," Wedin said Friday. "That’s one thing that drives me to them and shows interest. Secondly is the vision for Auburn. He’s not a ‘just go to a bowl game,' he’s a ‘win it all or go home’ type of coach which is a really great mindset to have because your goal is to go to a championship, not a bowl game.”