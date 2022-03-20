4-star OT Clay Wedin 'impressed' by Auburn
2023 4-star offensive tackle Clay Wedin took his third visit to Auburn this weekend and had lots to say about the program and head coach Bryan Harsin.
“I was really impressed with everything," Wedin said Friday. "Got to see all the guys in pads. Kinda see more in depth about Coach [Will] Friend, Coach [Roc] Bernardi, Coach [Kendall] Simmons, how they coach when it’s live and pads are on. I was really impressed overall with how today went.”
The 6-foot-6 Tampa native was on campus two days, checking out facilities and practices March 18 and 19. He also met Harsin in person during the trip, having high praise for the head coach.
“I feel like he’s a really great guy, he’s a great coach also, but one, the culture that he’s instilling and has instilled at Auburn so far is really impressive," Wedin said Friday. "That’s one thing that drives me to them and shows interest. Secondly is the vision for Auburn. He’s not a ‘just go to a bowl game,' he’s a ‘win it all or go home’ type of coach which is a really great mindset to have because your goal is to go to a championship, not a bowl game.”
Watching practice, Wedin focused on the development of players and said that he could tell a difference from the last time he was on campus in January.
"It’s really impressive how Coach Simmons, Coach Friend, Coach Bernardi have all coached," Wedin said. "How they’re developing the young guys, such as Eston [Harris] to Killian [Zierer]. They’re all getting better, I’ve seen that. From January, the last time I was here I can see already they’ve gotten stronger they’ve gotten bigger. Put on good muscle, gotten faster, so really impressive so far.”
Wedin hopes to announce his commitment before the start of his senior year and says Auburn is 'really high' on his list.
Auburn has been pushing hard for Wedin, along with Alabama, Florida, Miami, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.
He's already planned an official visit to Michigan State on June 10, but says an official visit to Auburn is something he's looking to do in the summer.