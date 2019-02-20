“Coach Cadillac messaged me on Twitter when he started at Auburn and we have been staying in contact ever since,” Tucker said. “We are pretty close now.”

Williams only has been at since January, but he’s made quick work of developing a relationship with Tucker. He didn’t waste any time targeting Tucker.

“Me and Coach Cadillac Williams and Coach Grimes have been talking a lot,” Tucker said. “They have been showing me a lot of attention. I talk with them almost every day.”

Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic offensive lineman Bryn Tucker is a top target for Auburn in the 2020 class, and area recruiter Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes have been making sure Tucker knows it.

Tucker, who could project at guard or tackle in college, also is close with Grimes. He has been since the two first met a year ago.



“I liked Coach Grimes when I first met him,” Tucker said. “He’s a feisty little man and a tremendous coach. I met some of his linemen when I was at the LSU game last year and they all have great relationships with him.”

Williams and Grimes are two reasons Tucker has interest in Auburn, high interest in Auburn.

“They are great guys and great coaches,” Tucker said. “I have a lot of interest in Auburn. I’ve been there two times. I went to the spring game last year and then the Auburn-LSU game in the fall. I love the gameday atmosphere. It’s big. It’s awesome. They produce good offensive linemen, which is big. And Auburn, you have Bo Jackson and a bunch of great athletes who have gone through there. It’s pretty impressive.”

Tucker has offers from several top programs and hopes to narrow his list soon. He’s scheduled to take an official visit to LSU April 5-7. A return trip to Auburn also could be in the works.

“I don’t have a visit to Auburn planned right now, but that could change,” he said. “I for sure want to get back down there.”

Tucker, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 305 pounds, is on pace to graduate in December.