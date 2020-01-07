4-star JUCO DE a high priority for Auburn
Junior college defensive end Dre Butler is a high priority for Auburn in the 2020 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.
Butler, a four-star recruit from Independence (Kan.) Community College, communicates regularly with Auburn’s coaching staff. And not just a few of them.
“They all communicate with me,” Butler said. “I talk to pretty much everybody on the defensive side. I even talk to the head coach (Gus Malzahn), too. I’ve been talking to him a lot lately.
“(AU director of recruiting) Coach (Levorn) Harbin, I’ve been talking to him a lot and also Coach (Larry) Porter. I’ve been talking to a lot of them.”
Auburn’s message is simple.
“They are losing a lot of their big guys on defense and think that I can come in and help out,” Butler said.
Butler believes so, too. He’s scheduled an official visit to Auburn for Jan. 24-26.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Butler said. “My family is coming with me.”
Butler is originally from Baltimore, Md., but moved to Covington, Ga. and graduated from Newton in 2018. He’s never visited Auburn, and admittedly doesn’t know too much about the Tigers, but already has them among his favorites.
“I like Auburn,” Butler said. “I like Auburn a lot.”
Butler also is high on both Oklahoma and Oregon. He’ll visit the Sooners Jan. 17-19 and Oregon Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
“I don’t really have a leader,” Butler said. “Everybody is recruiting me the same.”
Butler plans to announce his decision in early February and sign on Feb. 5. He’ll have four years to play three.
In 10 games as a freshman, Butler recorded 66 tackles, 11.5 sacks and forced two fumbles.