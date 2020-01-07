Junior college defensive end Dre Butler is a high priority for Auburn in the 2020 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.

Butler, a four-star recruit from Independence (Kan.) Community College, communicates regularly with Auburn’s coaching staff. And not just a few of them.

“They all communicate with me,” Butler said. “I talk to pretty much everybody on the defensive side. I even talk to the head coach (Gus Malzahn), too. I’ve been talking to him a lot lately.

“(AU director of recruiting) Coach (Levorn) Harbin, I’ve been talking to him a lot and also Coach (Larry) Porter. I’ve been talking to a lot of them.”