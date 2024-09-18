War Eagle Watch: Week 4

We're back with another edition of War Eagle Watch. Every week, AuburnSports.com runs a stat tracker, keeping tabs on all Auburn commits in their high school games and how they perform. It was a big week for plenty, but Alvin Henderson gets tagged with his second consecutive Big Cat of the Week, for his performance against Kinston. Let's get into it.

Alvin Henderson had seven touchdowns on Friday. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Alvin Henderson, 2025 RB — Elba, Ala. There's not a running back in the country putting up the numbers that Alvin Henderson has over the last two games. He followed his 10 touchdown performance with another huge week, totaling 18 carries for 345 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in Elba's 68-28 win over Kinston. Season stats: 97 carries, 1,286 yds, 25 TDs, 1 rec, 19 yds

Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE — Alpharetta, Ga. Ghea recorded his third catch of the season last week against Blessed Trinity, as Milton advanced to 4-0 with a 28-14 win. His reception was good for 20 yards. Season stats: 3 rec, 47 yds

Hollis Davidson, 2025 TE — Peachtree City, Ga. Fresh off a bye week where Davidson was able to fully recover from a minor arm injury, the tight end caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in McIntosh's 15-0 win over Morrow. Seasons stats: 18 rec, 203 yds, 2 TDs

Jourdin Crawford, 2025 DL — Birmingham, Ala. Ahead of his official visit, Crawford and Parker took on Mortimer Jordan in a Thursday night game, shutting out the Blue Devils 46-0. Crawford had four tackles and two tackles for loss in the victory. Season stats: 25 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks

Jared Smith, 2025 DE — Alabaster, Ala. Smith wreaked havoc on Oak Mountain's offense in Thompson's 42-7 victory last week. He recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Season stats: 33 tackles, 9 TFL, 5 sacks

Jakaleb Faulk, 2025 LB — Highland Home, Ala. Highland Home continued its undefeated season and dominance on defense with a 63-0 shutout of Zion Chapel. Faulk recorded five tackles, two tackles for loss, 32 yards receiving and a touchdown in the win. Season stats: 20.5 tackles, 6 TFL

Bryce Deas, 2025 LB — Baltimore, Md. Full stats of Deas' performance against a talented Duncanville team are unavailable, but the linebacker commit found the end zone on offense with a 39-yard touchdown run. Season stats unavailable.

Elijah Melendez, 2025 LB — Kissimmee, Fla. Welcome to the party, Elijah Melendez. Auburn's newest commit recorded four tackles last week in Osceola's 56-6 road win against St. Cloud. Season stats: 19 tackles, TFL, INT

Dante Core, 2025 CB — Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Choctawhatchee suffered its first loss of the season last week, a 20-14 loss on the road to Pine Forest. Core had two receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown on offense, plus a tackle on defense. Season stats: 8 tackles, 3 rec, 66 yds, TD

Donovan Starr, 2025 CB — Brentwood, Tenn. It was a big game for Starr last week, even though it was rather quiet on the defensive side. He had four receptions for 52 yard receiving and a touchdown on offense, while also recording a 72-yard kick return also good for six. Season stats unavailable.

Blake Woodby, 2025 CB — Baltimore, Md. While his full stats aren't available for the game against Duncanville, Woodby had a game-changing play by intercepting Alabama commit Keelon Russell in the red zone, nearly taking it to the house. Season stats unavailable.

Eric Winters, 2025 S — Enterprise, Ala. Despite Enterprise dropping the game to Auburn, Eric Winters had plenty of tackles and an internet-worthy kick return for a touchdown in the game. Winters muffed a kickoff inside his own 5-yard line, picked it up and made countless defenders miss as he made his way to the end zone. Season stats unavailable.

John McGuire, 2025 P — Alabaster, Ala. Thompson won 42-7 over Oak Mountain at home, with McGuire converting all six of his PAT attempts. He punted the ball five times, averaging 51.2 yards per punt and setting a new season long for a punt, booting one 63 yards. Season stats: 17/18 PAT, 18 punts, 43.6 ypp, 63 long

Denairius Gray, 2026 WR — Hollywood, Fla. In a Thursday game against Edison where Chaminade Madonna won 56-19, Gray hauled in two receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 55-yard fumble recovery, his second fumble recovery of the season. Season stats: 12 rec, 180 yds, 3 TDs

Kail Ellis, 2026 OL — White, Ga. Cass suffered another tough loss last week, its second in a row after starting the year 3-0. Ellis was 100% efficient in his snaps, allowed no sacks and had three pancake blocks. Season stats: 100% snap efficiency, 0 sacks allowed, 30 pancake blocks.