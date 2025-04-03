Transfer WR adds new dimension to offense

One of those wideouts, Eric Singleton Jr., is already turning heads.

The Tigers have taken big steps in the offseason with an entirely new quarterback room, two transfer offensive tackle, a transfer running back and tight end, and two transfer wide receivers.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze knows Auburn’s offense needs to improve this season after finishing 71st nationally averaging 27.8 points per game last year.

“He makes defensive backs very uncomfortable,” said Freeze. “He's got some straight-line speed along with some lateral quickness that's unique and pretty elite.

“We can use him in a lot of different ways and think he's added another dimension to our offense and is gonna have a special year.”

Singleton had 56 receptions for 754 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore at Georgia Tech last season. He was a Freshman All-American in 2023 with 48 receptions for 714 yards and six touchdowns.

Auburn wide receivers coach Marcus Davis made Singleton a top priority as soon as he entered the portal in December.

“He is just blessed with the ability to not only have top-end speed but he accelerates fast as well. And then he’s quick too,” said Davis. “It’s good to have somebody like that because he’s an awesome changeup to what you already have in the room.”

Singleton, fellow transfer Horatio Fields and true freshman Sam Turner join a wide receiver group that returns four players from last year’s highly-rated class including Malcolm Simmons, who had an impressive freshman season with 40 receptions for 451 yards and three touchdowns.

“Explosiveness,” said Simmons. “Me and him are kind of like the same receivers … me and him being out there at the same time, it's dangerous. I got another guy with me just like me. I mean, it's crazy.”

Auburn is in its third week of spring drills. The A-Day practice and autograph session will be April 12 at noon CT.