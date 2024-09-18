Massive '27 OL takes 'electric' visit

"The game was fast, physical, I liked it, had a good time watching them play," Sam Epelle said. "It was electric. It’s a nice environment to be around, I definitely like it. Will be back again."

The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman out of Douglasville, Ga., was in Auburn for his second game day experience on the Plains this past weekend. Overall, it was a trip that he looks to make again.

Auburn had plenty of big visitors on campus over the weekend.

The 2027 prospect holds 16 offers already, with Auburn being one of the,. In fact, Auburn was the first program to extend an offer to him back in March. Auburn offensive line coach Jake Thornton is already making strides, too.

"Great coach, great program," Sam Epelle said. "I like the connection that me and him are starting to build. This school is definitely a top program for me."

Sam Epelle watched Auburn take down New Mexico 45-19, with the Tigers' offensive line and the run game sticking out.

"It was fast and physical," Sam Epelle said. "They played hard and strong, I saw their running back (Jarquez) Hunter create lanes that weren’t even there, all thanks to the o-line getting out there and blocking."

With plans to return at some point, why is Auburn a place he wants to get back to?

"It feels like home," Sam Epelle said. "Family, every connection that we build with each other."