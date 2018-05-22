Four-star defensive end Jaren Handy visited Auburn in March and left “very impressed.”

Handy wants to confirm those feelings. He wants to be sure of his interest in Auburn, and he’ll get the chance when he returns June 2. “I’ll be there and I want to see if I get the same feeling as the first time I visited,” Handy said. “It was a real good feeling and I want to get reassurance of it.”

Handy, who is from Perry Central in New Augusta, Miss., will be one of many elite recruits in Auburn on June 2, which is the day of the Tigers’ annual “Big Cat” event. Handy won’t make the trip to Auburn alone. His friend and fellow four-star defensive line recruit, Charles Moore, also is expected to attend. “I talked to Charles and he will be there, too,” Handy said. “We’re both excited to get back to Auburn.”