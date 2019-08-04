Thompson, from Duncanville, Texas, chose Auburn over Texas, Ohio State, Georgia and USC, among others.

Rivals250 safety Chris Thompson Jr. , announced his commitment to Auburn on Sunday, less than 24 hours after four-star cornerback Marco Domio committed to Auburn.

Auburn has added a huge commitment for the second straight day.

Thompson visited Auburn in April and then returned in June for an official visit.



“I was very impressed. I loved it,” Thompson said of Auburn. “I loved the coaching staff. They seemed real genuine and true. They didn’t fake anything. They were very honest with me.”

Thompson has built a strong relationship with Auburn safeties coach Wesley McGriff. It was a big reason Thompson chose Auburn. So was McGriff’s coaching background.

“Coach McGriff’s background is wonderful,” Thompson said. “He’s coached for the (New Orleans) Saints, which is very good. He’s coached a lot of good players. His history speaks for itself.”

It also didn’t hurt that Auburn has an opportunity for early playing time.

“I saw there is a need for DBs,” Thompson said. “The DBs they have now are mostly seniors and will be gone by the time I’m there. There will be an opportunity for me to play early.”

Thompson, who is on track to be an early enrollee, is ranked the No. 13 safety in the class and No. 210 in the Rivals250. He is Auburn’s 17th commitment in 2020 and second defensive back.