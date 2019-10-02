AUBURN | Four-star defensive end Jay Hardy attended his first game at Auburn on Saturday. Hardy, the No. 4 overall recruit in Tennessee, was one of several recruits to witness the Tigers’ 56-23 blowout of Mississippi State. “It was great. The atmosphere was crazy,” Hardy said. “I liked it a lot. I like how the crowd was loud and the players and the coaches were into the game, too. “I also liked Tiger Walk, the eagle flying and what the students did with the other team’s ball when they kicked a field goal … they threw it out of the stadium.”

Hardy, from McCallie School in Chattanooga, spoke with Gus Malzahn and defensive line coach Rodney Garner during the unofficial visit. “I like Coach Malzahn and I like Coach Garner a lot,” Hardy said. “Coach Garner really knows what he’s doing. You can tell just from looking at the d-line this year and the ones he’s had in the past.” Garner is a big reason Hardy has high interest in Auburn. He’s a big reason Hardy plans to return to Auburn for an official visit in December. It would be Hardy’s third visit to Auburn – he also visited last summer. “I like Auburn a lot,” Hardy said. “I like the campus, the atmosphere and the coaches.”

Hardy took an official visit to Georgia Tech in September. He said Auburn, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia also will receive an official visit. The five schools make up his top group.

“I like Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia a lot right now,” Hardy said. “It’s between them. I already have taken (an official visit) to Georgia Tech and I might take one more of my official visits during the season and then the rest in December.” Hardy was on crutches during his Auburn visit as he recovers from a sprain MCL in his knee. He sustained the injury during a vicious illegal hit last Friday night in a game against West Forsyth (Ga.). Hardy hopes to return to action later this season. “I’m doing a lot better now,” Hardy said. “They say I’ll probably be out at least three weeks.” Hardy, who is ranked the No. 7 strongside end and No. 137 in the Rivals250, will graduate high school in the spring.