4-star DE plans on return trip for Auburn game

AUBURN | There’s still plenty of time in the recruiting process for Keldrick Faulk but the Auburn coaching staff made sure to get to know the four-star defensive end during his visit for Big Cat Weekend. “It was pretty good,” Faulk said. “I got to talk to great coaches today, so I felt pretty good about it.”

Keldric Faulk received an offer from Auburn in April. (Rivals.com)

The Highland Home, Alabama native spent most of his time during the day with defensive line coach Nick Eason but also linebackers coach Bert Watts. Now standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, Faulk’s future is likely in the trenches as a defensive lineman, but the thought of him using his speed and size at the second level is intriguing. Either way, the coaches tell him to be focused on putting up huge numbers for the Flying Squadron after an injury cost him time in 2020. “They are telling me to just keep doing what I'm doing, keep grinding because, you know, I had surgery last year. It's supposed to be a big season for me. Keep my head straight and do what I have to do.” Ranked the No. 93 overall player in the 2023 class, Faulk is obviously highly sought-after by major programs throughout the country. For him, the highlight of the Auburn visit was talking with the other recruits and hearing about their experience during the process. “Figuring out what their journey is like because I'm doing the same thing they're doing.”