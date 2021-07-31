4-star DE plans on return trip for Auburn game
AUBURN | There’s still plenty of time in the recruiting process for Keldrick Faulk but the Auburn coaching staff made sure to get to know the four-star defensive end during his visit for Big Cat Weekend.
“It was pretty good,” Faulk said. “I got to talk to great coaches today, so I felt pretty good about it.”
The Highland Home, Alabama native spent most of his time during the day with defensive line coach Nick Eason but also linebackers coach Bert Watts. Now standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, Faulk’s future is likely in the trenches as a defensive lineman, but the thought of him using his speed and size at the second level is intriguing. Either way, the coaches tell him to be focused on putting up huge numbers for the Flying Squadron after an injury cost him time in 2020.
“They are telling me to just keep doing what I'm doing, keep grinding because, you know, I had surgery last year. It's supposed to be a big season for me. Keep my head straight and do what I have to do.”
Ranked the No. 93 overall player in the 2023 class, Faulk is obviously highly sought-after by major programs throughout the country. For him, the highlight of the Auburn visit was talking with the other recruits and hearing about their experience during the process.
“Figuring out what their journey is like because I'm doing the same thing they're doing.”
Faulk, who Auburn offered on April 27, is getting more and more familiar with the new coaching staff, taking advantage of the on-campus dead period being lifted at the beginning of last month with an unofficial visit on June 7 and then attending the Tigers’ camp a week later. It won’t be Faulk’s last trip to the Plains, it seems, as he plans on visiting Auburn along with a few other places for games this upcoming fall, listing Florida State, Clemson, Alabama and Tennessee along with the Tigers.
Faulk also has his eyes set on what comes after football, stating that the Auburn coaches focused on things that will take place off of the gridiron. For the to-be high school junior, he’s looking for that in a program.
“Really, what they can help me do after football because this doesn't last forever.”
NOT A MEMBER?
JOIN AUBURNSPORTS.COM TODAY to enjoy around-the-clock content including stories, analysis, videos, podcasts, call-in shows and The Greatest Message Board In The History of The Internet.