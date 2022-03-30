4-star DE has ‘most home feeling’ at Auburn

“Truly, it feels like home. And this is the most home feeling I’ve had in a while on any visit. I can definitely say I will be back.”

“It went really well. It exceeded my expectations, to be honest with you,” said Osborne. “Just my relationship I have with the entire staff, getting to see everybody, getting to see the vibe of practice.

The 4-star defensive end from Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala. was back at AU Wednesday to spend time with the coaching staff and watch practice.

The visit allowed Osborne to sit down and speak with new defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh for the first time.

“It was great. The energy is there. The relationship is there,” Osborne said. “We talked ball and that’s how you make your money. The things that he had to say — his development is there … all those guys at Kentucky, and just how he plans to use me. I can see myself playing for him.”

Osborne also spent time with head coach Bryan Harsin.

“He’s a great guy,” said Osborne. “We sat down for about 30 minutes. We talked more than just ball. We were just catching up. The coaching clinic is coming up and my coach is going to be down here. Just everything in my personal life, it felt good to talk about with him.”

Osborne plans to visit Alabama in a couple of days and LSU this weekend. A return trip to Auburn is also in the works.

“I’m going to try for the spring game,” he said. “If not possible, I’ll be back in the summer, for sure.”

The 6-foot-4. 260 pound Osborne has a top 10 of Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Southern Call and Oregon. All have offered.

“I would like to cut it down to a list of five schools around June and commit by August,” he said. “Late August or early September. That’s just right now, though, anything can change.”