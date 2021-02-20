AuburnSports - 4-star DE commits to Auburn

“Auburn is the best place for me,” Brooks said.

Brooks, a four-star defensive end from Handley (Roanoke, Ala.), announced his commitment to Auburn.

One day after receiving a release from Tennessee, Dylan Brooks has found a new home.

Brooks in April committed to Tennessee. He remained loyal to the Vols through December’s signing period. Brooks signed a National Letter of Intent, but Jeremy Pruitt was fired soon after.

Brooks subsequently requested a release from Tennessee, and after a month of waiting, finally received it on Friday.