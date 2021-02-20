AuburnSports - 4-star DE commits to Auburn

4-star DE commits to Auburn
That didn’t take long.
One day after receiving a release from Tennessee, Dylan Brooks has found a new home.
Brooks, a four-star defensive end from Handley (Roanoke, Ala.), announced his commitment to Auburn.
“Auburn is the best place for me,” Brooks said.
Brooks in April committed to Tennessee. He remained loyal to the Vols through December’s signing period. Brooks signed a National Letter of Intent, but Jeremy Pruitt was fired soon after.
Brooks subsequently requested a release from Tennessee, and after a month of waiting, finally received it on Friday.
One day later, he’s a Tiger.
“I wanted to stay home,” Brooks said.
Rivals ranks Brooks, who is 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, the No. 8 strongside end in the 2021 class, No. 125 in the Rivals250 and No. 5 overall recruit in Alabama.
February 20, 2021