“She really enjoyed it,” Robinson said. “My younger brother also enjoyed it. It went great. Just getting out and getting the relationships with all the coaches and stuff. Hanging out with Coach (Gus) Malzahn, that was the fun part. We went out to his house and hung out for a bit and went fishing. I hadn’t been fishing in a while.”

That changed over the weekend when Robinson, his mother and younger brother took an official visit to the Plains.

AUBURN | Lee County (Ga.) defensive back Jammie Robinson had visited Auburn before, but his mother had not.

Robinson, a four-star recruit, spent time during the weekend visit with former teammate and current Auburn defensive end Big Cat Bryant.



“He pretty much told me it’s family here,” Robinson said. “That’s what all the coaches preached to me.”

The coaches also talked about the immediate need for Robinson, who is being recruited to play the nickel position.

“Coach (Kevin) Steele has been telling me how I could come in and contribute early,” Robinson said. “That’s big.”

Robinson will visit Tennessee on Friday and then begin the process of making his decision. His final four includes Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky. He visited South Carolina in June and Kentucky in December.

“It’s kind of a tie right now,” Robinson said. “I’m going to sit down with my mom and we’re going to talk about some of the advantages some of the schools have over others and go from there.”

Auburn’s advantage?

“My family likes it here and I like it here,” he said. “That plays a major role. That’s going to play in my decision as well. Auburn is pretty high.”