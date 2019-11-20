4-star DB 'loves' Auburn, will return for another visit
AUBURN | Four-star defensive back Joel Williams made his second visit to Auburn last weekend and already plans to return for a third.
“I’ll be back,” Williams said. “I don’t know when, but I love it.”
Williams, from Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, La., arrived in Auburn on Saturday and stayed until Sunday. He attended Auburn’s game against Georgia, which was his first inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“I liked it. It was a good experience,” Williams said. “The fans were very ‘turnt.’ They showed a lot of love: the fans, the players and the coaches.”
Williams spoke with several coaches during the unofficial visit, including lead recruiter Wesley McGriff and cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson.
“I talk to all of the coaches,” Williams said. “They tell me that I can come in and play early. The defense is good, very good. I like how they run their defense with man coverages. I like everything about the defense.”
Williams, a former Florida commitment, doesn’t have a top group of schools, but he’s fairly confident he’ll play in the SEC.
“SEC schools are the schools I’ve been talking to mostly,” Williams said. “It’ll be an SEC school.”
Williams took an official visit to Kentucky in October. He’ll take three more official visits before making his decision. He just has to decide which three.
“I’ve been talking to Georgia about taking one and I’ve been talking to Bama about taking one,” Williams said. “I’ve also talked to (Auburn).”
Williams isn’t in a rush to make another commitment. He plans to announce his decision in December.
“It’ll be close to Signing Day,” Williams said.