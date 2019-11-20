AUBURN | Four-star defensive back Joel Williams made his second visit to Auburn last weekend and already plans to return for a third.

“I’ll be back,” Williams said. “I don’t know when, but I love it.”

Williams, from Madison Prep in Baton Rouge, La., arrived in Auburn on Saturday and stayed until Sunday. He attended Auburn’s game against Georgia, which was his first inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“I liked it. It was a good experience,” Williams said. “The fans were very ‘turnt.’ They showed a lot of love: the fans, the players and the coaches.”