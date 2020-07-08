AuburnSports - 4-star DB has strong bonds with Auburn coaches

Relationships are important to Kamari Lassiter . They’ll be a big factor when he decides which college to attend.

“I really like ‘Coach Crime’,” Lassiter said. “He is one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. He’s a great guy. He’s very wholesome and you don’t get to see much of that in recruiting.”

Lassiter speaks regularly with all three, but the main one is McGriff, who coaches Auburn’s defensive backs and would be Lassiter’s position coach should he choose to sign with Auburn. McGriff, known commonly among recruits as “Coach Crime,” has been recruiting Lassiter since before his junior year.

“I talk to Coach (Gus) Malzahn, Coach (Kevin) Steel and Coach Crime (Wesley McGriff),” Lassiter said. “Those are the main three I talk to and I have great relationships with them.”

Lassiter, a four-star defensive back from American Christian Academy in Tuscaloosa, has strong bonds with three Auburn coaches.

Lassiter, who Auburn is recruiting to play cornerback or nickel, was able to visit the Plains before the NCAA banned on-campus recruiting in March. He actually has visited Auburn twice, the most recent being a Junior Day in January.

“I really like it at Auburn,” Lassiter said. “Auburn has a great family atmosphere.”

That atmosphere is one of the many reasons Lassiter has Auburn among his favorites.

“I like the opportunity to play good, SEC West football,” Lassiter said. “And the coaches, the staff, the players, it’s just a good tight-knit family. I feel like I can trust the Auburn family to take me in as one of their own.”

Auburn is one of six schools among Lassiter’s top group, which also includes Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State and LSU. Lassiter has visited each school at least once and could make return trips in the fall. However, he hopes to have a decision before then.

“I’m hoping to be committed before the first game of my senior season, which is August 21,” Lassiter said. “That’s what I’m shooting for.”

As for a leader among the group, Lassiter does not list one at this time.

“It’s between those schools and it’s all very even right now,” he said.

Rivals ranks Lassiter, who is six-feet tall and 185 pounds, the No. 9 overall recruit in Alabama and No. 22 cornerback in the 2021 class.