Simpson committed to Auburn over offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson, among others.

The four-star cornerback from Frederica Academy in St. Simons Island, Ga. will sign with Auburn, Simpson announced Monday on Twitter.

Simpson’s commitment comes one day after he returned home from a weekend visit to Auburn. The two-night trip was the final straw for Simpson.



“I had a great visit and talked to all of the coaches again,” Simpson said. “I brought my mom and my sister so they could see it. They felt it was a great place for me. I talked it over with them and my coach and we’re all really confident (Auburn) is the place for me.”

Simpson capped his visit with an in-depth conversation with Gus Malzahn. Simpson’s relationships with the Auburn coaches, particularly Malzahn, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and Greg Brown, played an integral part in his decision.

“Talking to Coach Malzahn was the best part of the visit,” Simpson said. “He told me that I’m built for (Auburn) and that he wants me (at Auburn). The coaches, I trust them a lot. They are straight up with me and honest. I really trust Auburn a lot.”

Simpson does not plan to visit other schools. Not anymore.

“I’m comfortable at Auburn and it feels like home,” Simpson said. “I’m 1,000-percent committed to Auburn.”

Rivals ranks Simpson, who is 5-foot-11 and weighs 165 pounds, the No. 33 cornerback in the 2019 class and No. 30 overall recruit in Georgia.

Simpson is the second cornerback to commit to Auburn’s 2019 class, joining Saraland’s Cordale Flott.

