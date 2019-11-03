News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-03 15:40:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

4-star center visits Auburn, narrows focus to 3 schools

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

AUBURN | Rivals150 center Jaylin Williams has narrowed his focus to three schools.Williams, from Northside in Fort Smith, Ark., has a new top group that includes three schools from the SEC West.“I’...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}