4-star CB visits Auburn, has Tigers in top 3

Four-star cornerback Marcus Allen took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend and left with the Tigers in his top group. “They are in my top three,” Allen said. Allen, from Walton in Marietta, Ga., has Auburn, Georgia Tech and North Carolina as his finalists.

Auburn solidified itself as a contender after the weekend visit. Allen arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday. “It was a great visit,” Allen said. “I really like the facilities. I really like the atmosphere at Auburn. It’s a great atmosphere with great coaches. It was a great visit overall.” Allen wasn’t the only member of his family impressed. “My mom and dad went with me and they loved it, too,” Allen said. “They loved the energy and they loved all the coaches. They also loved talking to the players.” So did Allen. “I hung out with Cayden Bridges and he’s a really cool guy,” Allen said. “I also hung out with Jaylin Simpson.”