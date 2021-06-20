4-star CB visits Auburn, has Tigers in top 3
Four-star cornerback Marcus Allen took an official visit to Auburn over the weekend and left with the Tigers in his top group.
“They are in my top three,” Allen said.
Allen, from Walton in Marietta, Ga., has Auburn, Georgia Tech and North Carolina as his finalists.
Auburn solidified itself as a contender after the weekend visit. Allen arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday.
“It was a great visit,” Allen said. “I really like the facilities. I really like the atmosphere at Auburn. It’s a great atmosphere with great coaches. It was a great visit overall.”
Allen wasn’t the only member of his family impressed.
“My mom and dad went with me and they loved it, too,” Allen said. “They loved the energy and they loved all the coaches. They also loved talking to the players.”
So did Allen.
“I hung out with Cayden Bridges and he’s a really cool guy,” Allen said. “I also hung out with Jaylin Simpson.”
Allen also met extensively with cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge.
“I was with Coach Etheridge a lot,” Allen said. “I think he’s a great coach overall. He’s a high-energy guy who really knows what he’s talking about. We watched some film together and he’s a very attention-to-detail coach.”
Allen visited Georgia Tech June 11-13 and will visit North Carolina June 25-27. A decision between the three could come later this summer or early fall.
“I don’t have a favorite,” Allen said. “I’m evaluating those three options and will make a decision before the season.”
Rivals ranks Allen, who is 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, the No. 37 cornerback in the 2022 class and No. 36 overall recruit in Georgia.