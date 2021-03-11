AuburnSports - 4-star CB virtually visits Auburn

4-star CB virtually visits Auburn
Rivals250 cornerback Toriano Pride on Monday released a top group of schools that included Auburn.
Pride listed Auburn despite not having seen the campus or facilities. On Wednesday, that all changed.
Pride, from Lutheran North in St. Louis, Mo., experienced a virtual visit with Auburn.
“It was really good,” Pride said. “I got to see everything: the campus, the academics, the football facilities and all that. Everything looked really nice.”
Pride and his parents spoke with cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Derek Mason. They then took a virtual tour of the football and academic facilities with Natasha Sanders, director of on-campus recruiting.
Pride’s parents were just as impressed as he was.
“My mom and dad liked it. They really liked it,” Pride said. “The facilities and the stadium really stood out to me. A lot of it did. The dorms … everything. The new football complex, they said it costs like $90 million. It looks like it’s going to be really nice.”
Pride has developed a relationship with Etheridge, which is a big reason Auburn finds itself among the top contenders.
“Coach Etheridge seems like a real cool guy, a guy I could come to about anything,” Pride said. “I really like that about him. I’m a big relationship-type dude and I’ve been building a relationship for a while with Coach Zac. I really like him.”
Pride, after the virtual visit, said Auburn has solidified itself in his top group.
“I feel even better about Auburn,” Pride said. “I like the coaches. I like Coach Etheridge. I like Coach Mason. Coach Mason, he’s the same as Coach Etheridge. He’s real straightforward. And then Auburn is in the SEC and I like how they run the defense.”
Pride hopes the dead period is lifted in June. He’s seen Auburn virtually. He’d like to see it physically.
“I want to take visits and Auburn would get a visit for sure,” Pride said.
In addition to Auburn, Pride lists Missouri, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Georgia and Alabama in his top group.
In just six games as a junior, Pride had 22 tackles and an interception. He also played offense, wracking up 567 total yards and eight touchdowns.
Rivals ranks Pride, who is 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds, the No. 4 recruit in Missouri, No. 19 cornerback in the 2022 class and No. 183 in the Rivals250.