AuburnSports - 4-star CB virtually visits Auburn

Rivals250 cornerback Toriano Pride on Monday released a top group of schools that included Auburn. Pride listed Auburn despite not having seen the campus or facilities. On Wednesday, that all changed. Pride, from Lutheran North in St. Louis, Mo., experienced a virtual visit with Auburn. “It was really good,” Pride said. “I got to see everything: the campus, the academics, the football facilities and all that. Everything looked really nice.”

Pride and his parents spoke with cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Derek Mason. They then took a virtual tour of the football and academic facilities with Natasha Sanders, director of on-campus recruiting. Pride’s parents were just as impressed as he was. “My mom and dad liked it. They really liked it,” Pride said. “The facilities and the stadium really stood out to me. A lot of it did. The dorms … everything. The new football complex, they said it costs like $90 million. It looks like it’s going to be really nice.”