AuburnSports - 4-star ATH has high interest in Auburn, visiting in June

4-star ATH has high interest in Auburn, visiting in June
One of the state’s top recruits has high interest in Auburn and will take an official visit in June.
Kobi Albert, a four-star athlete from Fairfield, will be in Auburn June 18-20, which will give Auburn a chance to solidify itself atop Albert’s board.
“I have high interest in Auburn,” Albert said. “I always have. I love the coaches and the way they are genuine when talking to me. I also like the campus. It’s outstanding. They have a good football environment, too.”
Albert speaks regularly with Auburn’s coaches, both on offense and defense. Albert is an athlete who could play defensive back or wide receiver.
Auburn is recruiting him as such. Albert communicates with defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. He spoke Monday with wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams.
“Coach Williams told me that if DB didn’t work out, or I didn’t want to play it, that I could play for him at receiver,” Albert said. “But I honestly don’t care. Wherever I can get on the field is where I want to play.”
Albert’s versatility has made him a priority for several schools. In addition to Auburn, Albert has official visits set to Maryland June 4-6 and Vanderbilt June 11-13. A visit to Michigan likely will happen June 25-27.
“I’m in the process now of setting one to Michigan for the last weekend (in June),” Albert said. “I’m just waiting to get my ticket and it’ll be set. I also could go to some other schools on unofficial visits. I’ll have to play that by ear, see how my summer schedule and practices go.”
As for a commitment, Albert plans to announce his decision in August.
“I’ll commit on my birthday, Aug. 4,” Albert said. “I will have taken all my visits and talked to all the coaches, so I’ll be ready.”
In nine games as a junior, Albert had 851 all-purpose yards, 11 touchdowns, 29 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and nine pass breakups.
Rivals ranks Albert, who is 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, the No. 12 recruit in Alabama and No. 36 wide receiver in the 2022 class.