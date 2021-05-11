AuburnSports - 4-star ATH has high interest in Auburn, visiting in June

One of the state’s top recruits has high interest in Auburn and will take an official visit in June. Kobi Albert, a four-star athlete from Fairfield, will be in Auburn June 18-20, which will give Auburn a chance to solidify itself atop Albert’s board. “I have high interest in Auburn,” Albert said. “I always have. I love the coaches and the way they are genuine when talking to me. I also like the campus. It’s outstanding. They have a good football environment, too.”

Kobi Albert will take four official visits in June, including one to Auburn June 18-20. (Twitter/@e_jakobi)

Albert speaks regularly with Auburn’s coaches, both on offense and defense. Albert is an athlete who could play defensive back or wide receiver. Auburn is recruiting him as such. Albert communicates with defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. He spoke Monday with wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams. “Coach Williams told me that if DB didn’t work out, or I didn’t want to play it, that I could play for him at receiver,” Albert said. “But I honestly don’t care. Wherever I can get on the field is where I want to play.”