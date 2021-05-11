 AuburnSports - 4-star ATH has high interest in Auburn, visiting in June
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 08:52:41 -0500') }} football Edit

4-star ATH has high interest in Auburn, visiting in June

Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@JLeeAURivals

One of the state’s top recruits has high interest in Auburn and will take an official visit in June.

Kobi Albert, a four-star athlete from Fairfield, will be in Auburn June 18-20, which will give Auburn a chance to solidify itself atop Albert’s board.

“I have high interest in Auburn,” Albert said. “I always have. I love the coaches and the way they are genuine when talking to me. I also like the campus. It’s outstanding. They have a good football environment, too.”

Kobi Albert will take four official visits in June, including one to Auburn June 18-20.
Kobi Albert will take four official visits in June, including one to Auburn June 18-20. (Twitter/@e_jakobi)

Albert speaks regularly with Auburn’s coaches, both on offense and defense. Albert is an athlete who could play defensive back or wide receiver.

Auburn is recruiting him as such. Albert communicates with defensive coordinator Derek Mason and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge. He spoke Monday with wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams.

“Coach Williams told me that if DB didn’t work out, or I didn’t want to play it, that I could play for him at receiver,” Albert said. “But I honestly don’t care. Wherever I can get on the field is where I want to play.”

Albert’s versatility has made him a priority for several schools. In addition to Auburn, Albert has official visits set to Maryland June 4-6 and Vanderbilt June 11-13. A visit to Michigan likely will happen June 25-27.

“I’m in the process now of setting one to Michigan for the last weekend (in June),” Albert said. “I’m just waiting to get my ticket and it’ll be set. I also could go to some other schools on unofficial visits. I’ll have to play that by ear, see how my summer schedule and practices go.”

As for a commitment, Albert plans to announce his decision in August.

“I’ll commit on my birthday, Aug. 4,” Albert said. “I will have taken all my visits and talked to all the coaches, so I’ll be ready.”

In nine games as a junior, Albert had 851 all-purpose yards, 11 touchdowns, 29 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and nine pass breakups.

Rivals ranks Albert, who is 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, the No. 12 recruit in Alabama and No. 36 wide receiver in the 2022 class.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvNC1zdGFyLWF0aC1oYXMtaGlnaC1pbnRlcmVzdC1pbi1hdWJ1cm4t dmlzaXRpbmctaW4tanVuZSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZhdWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkY0LXN0YXItYXRoLWhhcy1oaWdoLWludGVyZXN0LWluLWF1YnVybi12 aXNpdGluZy1pbi1qdW5lJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3Nf dWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcg LS0+CgoK