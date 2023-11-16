Here are four questions heading into Saturday's matchup between the Tigers and Aggies.

A talented New Mexico State team comes into Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, winners of six straight and full of momentum. It's not just a typical cupcake game for the Tigers as they try to win their fourth straight and keep the energy heading in the right direction heading into the big one next week.

Hard to believe, but we are down to just two games left in Auburn's 2023 season. It seems like it was just a week ago the Tigers were taking the field for the first time in the Hugh Freeze era against UMass, but as always, the season seems to fly by.

1st Down: If he plays, how healthy will Diego Pavia be?

The New Mexico State quarterback is secretly one of the most electric players in college football, putting up huge numbers, albeit mostly coming against lesser competition than he faces on Saturday in Auburn. With a lingering injury from last week and a spot in the Conference USA title game already secured, there's a chance that the Aggies are forced to go to their backup. And, even if Pavia plays, there's no chance he will be at full strength. That limits the NMSU offense mightily.

2nd Down: Can Auburn avoid overlooking the Aggies?

Freeze said it will take some maturity from his players to continue practicing and preparing for this game as they have in recent weeks. With the Iron Bowl looming next week, this could very well be considered a trap game.

The Tigers need to come out like they did against Arkansas, put the game away early and then start turning their eyes toward Alabama.

3rd Down: Will Jarquez go for more than 100 yards again?

The Hunter renaissance has been something to watch over the past three weeks as he's gained the form that everyone was expecting going into this year. A lot of that can be attributed to an ever-improving offensive line, but Hunter's patience and physical running have a lot to do with it.

With two regular-season games and a bowl game left, Hunter sits at 745 rushing yards. Another big game this Saturday, and the 1,000-yard mark is definitely in sight.

4th Down: Will the turnover streak continue?

Auburn has forced a turnover in every game this season, including two last week in the 48-10 rout of Arkansas. This defense has been swarming to the ball, including Jalen McLeod, who was everywhere against the Razorbacks. And remember the talent of this secondary, who will have their shots at adding to their 11 interceptions on the season.



