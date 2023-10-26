So, how will the Tigers rebound and defeat the Bulldogs? Here are four questions heading into the matchup.

For Hugh Freeze and Auburn, a little break in the middle of a brutal schedule comes in the next four weeks, starting with Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It's a great chance to stop a four-game losing streak and get some mojo going into the season's final month.

Every rebuilding job has times when things are going smoothly, and Auburn has found that in the last four games against quality SEC competition. The talent gap is well known, but there have been problems with execution and iffy coaching calls that have also given the Tigers problems.

1st Down: Can Jarquez Hunter continue the momentum after his best game of the season?

For the first time all season, Hunter looked like the guy we thought he would be for the Tigers this year, rushing for 91 yards on 15 attempts and two touchdowns, including a 51-yard score in the first quarter against Ole Miss. There had been something wrong with the junior, whether it be physically or mentally, through the first six games, but he was back to his old self against the Rebels.

With Damari Alston returning, the amount of carries might dwindle down a bit, but he is needed for this offense to get going. Mississippi State's rush defense is good, though, allowing 127.57 yards per game on the ground.

2nd Down: Will the constant switching at QB stop?

The biggest frustration of Auburn fans has probably been the flip-flopping at the quarterback position, especially in the middle of drives. I'm still trying to understand why Payton Thorne comes in on 3rd and 1 when Robby Ashford seems to be the right person behind center for the moment, but that is what Philip Montgomery has been going with sometimes.

If either of them gets into a rhythm, letting them take control of the position seems wise. But the question is this: can either prove they are the right person to be the full-time man?

3rd Down: Will the first team to 20 win this one?

Saying these offenses have been on the struggle bus this season is an understatement. The Bulldogs have gone from being one of the best passing teams in the country (they threw for 311.2 yards per game under Mike Leach last season) to averaging 203 yards through the air this season.

In SEC play, State is averaging 17 points per game. Auburn has been just a bit better in its four conference games, putting up 17.25 points per outing. Can either team actually get to the 20-point mark?

4th Down: Can Auburn pressure Will Rogers?

It's not the same quarterback Auburn saw the previous two seasons when he ran Leach's offense, but he's still capable of putting up big numbers. And, unlike Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels, the Tigers' last two quarterbacks faced, Rogers isn't known to tuck the ball and run it.

Getting pressure and making life difficult for State's offensive line will be critical in stopping the Bulldogs' attack. Marcus Harris, Keldrick Faulk and company will be pinning their ears back when it comes to obvious passing downs.