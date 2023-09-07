While the two opponents give us little information about who the Tigers or Bears are, it gives us the idea that both are pretty potent on offense. It should be an exciting SEC/Pac-12 matchup, likely the final one in Auburn history, as the latter dissipates following this season.

For the first time in program history, Auburn faces California on Saturday in a late-night kickoff in Berkeley. Both teams looked impressive in their opening victories as the Tigers pounded UMass 59-14 while the Golden Bears went to North Texas and routed the Mean Green 58-21.

1st Down: Can Auburn stop Cal on the ground?

After UMass' first drive last Saturday, it seemed that the Tigers wouldn't be able to stop anyone, even a high school team, from running the ball. The Minutemen moved it down the field with ease. That quickly changed, but Cal brings a rushing game that put up 357 yards last week, including 188 by Jaydn Ott. The tailback averaged 9.4 yards per carry and also had some words to say about the Tigers when asked about facing Auburn on Saturday.

"There's a lot of focus on the name Auburn," he said. But what I see on film is not really in comparison to what their name is. I just want to get that into my guys' heads that a name doesn't mean anything."

While that gives Auburn's defensive front seven a little bit of material to work off of, they still have to prove that they can stop Ott and the Golden Bears and make them one-dimensional. If not, it will be a long night for the Tigers' defense.

2nd Down: Will Auburn's offense show more tight end?

Hugh Freeze admitted that he didn't show everything that was in the game plan last week against UMass, a smart move considering the blowout score and stronger opponents coming down the line on the schedule. What was missing was Rivaldo Fairweather and the tight ends in the passing game, something that should be a significant advantage for the Tigers this season. Fairweather is a massive weapon and has the ability to turn into an All-SEC tight end.

Running the ball will be the top priority, but getting Fairweather and company into the rhythm should be on the list.

3rd Down: Will the late-night start take a toll?

Listen, college-age kids are resilient, so a cross-country flight won't affect them much, if at all. What could be a problem is the mental side of the inner body clock, as the game's kickoff doesn't come until 9:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers arrive in California on Thursday, so there will be a little time to adjust, but on Saturday, when the second half begins, and it feels more like midnight than 9:30 or so, mental toughness will be critical for Auburn.

4th Down: Will Payton Thorne continue to progress?

It wasn't that Thorne was bad in his debut for Auburn, completing 10-of-17 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. It's that he was clearly not at his best. That's understandable, considering it was his first game in a new system, but for this offense to be dynamic, he must be better.

Freeze said that Thorne did all the simple things right but that there were three or four plays where he missed out on big opportunities. You could see the head coach's frustration on the sideline, once getting into the face of the quarterback after a play. And while Freeze says he will tone it back regarding that, it's up to Thorne to make these correct calls when the chance presents itself. He's got to continue to get better for this offense to reach its full potential.