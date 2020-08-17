AuburnSports - 4 Tigers out for start of camp while finishing COVID-19 protocol

Overall, Auburn has administered 863 tests to players (around seven tests per player) since June 4, per Malzahn, and received 33 positive results.

Four Auburn football players are currently held out of football activities and are finishing out COVID-19 protocol away from the rest of the team, head coach Gus Malzahn told reporters Monday afternoon.

According to Malzahn, each member of Auburn's coaching staff has been tested five-plus times in the past two months, with one coach having a positive result. No coaches are currently in quarantine.

Malzahn's disclosure of Auburn's testing numbers serve as the program's first coronavirus update since the first week of June, when three Tigers tested positive upon the team’s return to campus for the first round of voluntary workouts.

The four players are being quarantined at a separate dorm on campus until Auburn’s medical staff gives them the green light to return.

The test results will not slow the commencement of Auburn’s fall camp practices, set to kick off Monday afternoon, Malzahn said.

The eighth-year head coach said Auburn did not receive any new positive results from players or coaches during the team's most recent round of tests last week.

Auburn University’s fall semester began Monday, with courses being offered both in person and online.