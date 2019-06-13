News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 08:02:55 -0500') }} football Edit

3 top targets expected in Auburn this weekend for official visits

Rxnctvmmxqptxfjekn4l
Jeffrey Lee • AuburnSports
@JLeeAURivals
Senior Editor

Auburn has a commitment from Chayil Garnett, but could add another quarterback to its 2020 class.It’s certainly trying to.Auburn’s top remaining target at quarterback is Haynes King, a four-star re...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}