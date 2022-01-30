3-star OT takes 'deeper look' at Auburn during Junior Day

The first thing he did upon arrival was meet up with offensive line coach Will Friend and get some one-on-one time.

Although he had to leave Auburn's Junior Day early, 2023 offensive tackle Wilkin Formby made the most of his time while on Auburn's campus Saturday.

"We got to watch some film and break down how Auburn’s offense is as supposed to our offense, so that was exciting," Formby said.

Formby, a Tuscaloosa native that's accrued over 20 offers from eight different conferences, is being recruited by Auburn to play tackle.

It was his first visit to the Plains in 2022, after two game visits and a summer visit in 2021.

The highlight of junior day for the 6-foot-8 OT?

"Just getting a take deeper look into the program," Formby said.

Formby will continue to look at Auburn as the year progresses, hinting to a possible return in the coming months.

“I’m gonna come back for a spring practice and probably an official visit or something like that," Formby said.