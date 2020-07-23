AuburnSports - 3 former Tigers on Opening Day rosters

Miami's Garrett Cooper, Minnesota's Josh Donaldson and Atlanta's Grant Dayton grace their respective, active rosters for the start of Major League Baseball's 60-game, 2020 campaign.

Auburn will have three representatives in the league when the MLB opens its abridged season Thursday.

Former Auburn catcher and 15-year MLB veteran David Ross is set to represent Auburn in the coaching ranks, as well. Ross in October was named the new manager for the Chicago Cubs, an organization he helped to capture its first World Series title in 108 years in 2016.

A former Auburn freshman All-American pitcher, Dayton was drafted by the Florida Marlins in 2010. He underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2017 and made his return last season, pitching in 14 games for the Braves.

One of Dayton's teammates in Atlanta last year, Donaldson signed a four-year, $92-million contract with the Twins in January after hitting 40 home runs last season and winning National League Comeback Player of the Year with the Braves.

An All-SEC third baseman and catcher at Auburn, Donaldson won American League MVP and the Hank Aaron Award with the Blue Jays in 2015.

Cooper, who graduated from Auburn in 2013, made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017 but didn't make a splash until last year, when he hit 15 home runs with the Marlins.

Donaldson, Cooper and Dayton will all play their first games Friday in matchups against the White Sox, Phillies and Mets, respectively.

The 2020 MLB season begins Thursday evening with the Yankees visiting the defending World Series champion Nationals at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.