 AuburnSports - 25 former Tigers make NFL active rosters
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-06 10:04:22 -0500') }} football Edit

25 former Tigers make NFL active rosters

Nathan King • AuburnSports
Staff
@byNathanKing

The next wave of Tigers in the NFL has been made official.

Twenty-five former Auburn players, including five of six from the team's 2020 draft class, appeared on 53-man NFL rosters as the league deadline came and went Saturday afternoon.

Those who have been waived during the roster cuts will now vie for spots on practice squads.

No. 7 overall pick Derrick Brown executes a drill as a member of the Panthers this preseason.
Three former Tigers currently sit on their respective teams' injured reserve or unable to perform lists: Buccaneers receiver John Franklin III, who had 430 rushing yards as a quarterback in Auburn's offense in 2016, Jaguars defensive tackle Dontavius Russell, who started 49 games along the Tigers' D-line from 2016-19, and Patriots linebacker Brandon King, who has been a special-teams standout for the Pats during a few Super Bowl runs. They currently don't count toward their teams' 53-man lists.

A couple handfuls of former Auburn players were waived leading up to the roster deadline, including Eagles sixth-round draft pick Prince Tega Wanogho, Patriots receiver Will Hastings and Bills receiver Duke Williams.

Here's a look at which teams will include some Auburn flavor on their rosters this season.

Miami Dolphins (2)

• CB Noah Igbinoghene

• FB Chandler Cox

New England Patriots (3)

• QB Cam Newton

• QB Jarrett Stidham

• CB Jonathan Jones

Las Vegas Raiders (1)

• K Daniel Carlson

Cincinnati Bengals (3)

• DE Carl Lawson

• LB Josh Bynes

• TE C.J. Uzomah

Indianapolis Colts (1)

• OG Braden Smith

Jacksonville Jaguars (1)

• DB Daniel Thomas

New York Giants (2)

• WR Darius Slayton

• OG Chad Slade

Philadelphia Eagles (2)

• DB Rudy Ford

• OT Jack Driscoll

Washington Football Team (1)

• RB Peyton Barber

San Francisco 49ers (1)

• DE Dee Ford

Seattle Seahawks (1)

• CB Neiko Thorpe

Detroit Lions (1)

• RB Kerryon Johnson

Green Bay Packers (1)

• DT Montravius Adams

Atlanta Falcons (2)

• DE Marlon Davidson

• LS Josh Harris

Carolina Panthers (1)

• DT Derrick Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)

• CB Jamel Dean

• CB Carlton Davis

AuburnSports.com will update with practice-squad signings as they come in.

