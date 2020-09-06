AuburnSports - 25 former Tigers make NFL active rosters

25 former Tigers make NFL active rosters
The next wave of Tigers in the NFL has been made official.
Twenty-five former Auburn players, including five of six from the team's 2020 draft class, appeared on 53-man NFL rosters as the league deadline came and went Saturday afternoon.
Those who have been waived during the roster cuts will now vie for spots on practice squads.
Three former Tigers currently sit on their respective teams' injured reserve or unable to perform lists: Buccaneers receiver John Franklin III, who had 430 rushing yards as a quarterback in Auburn's offense in 2016, Jaguars defensive tackle Dontavius Russell, who started 49 games along the Tigers' D-line from 2016-19, and Patriots linebacker Brandon King, who has been a special-teams standout for the Pats during a few Super Bowl runs. They currently don't count toward their teams' 53-man lists.
A couple handfuls of former Auburn players were waived leading up to the roster deadline, including Eagles sixth-round draft pick Prince Tega Wanogho, Patriots receiver Will Hastings and Bills receiver Duke Williams.
Here's a look at which teams will include some Auburn flavor on their rosters this season.
Miami Dolphins (2)
• CB Noah Igbinoghene
• FB Chandler Cox
New England Patriots (3)
• QB Cam Newton
• QB Jarrett Stidham
• CB Jonathan Jones
Las Vegas Raiders (1)
• K Daniel Carlson
Cincinnati Bengals (3)
• DE Carl Lawson
• LB Josh Bynes
• TE C.J. Uzomah
Indianapolis Colts (1)
• OG Braden Smith
Jacksonville Jaguars (1)
• DB Daniel Thomas
New York Giants (2)
• WR Darius Slayton
• OG Chad Slade
Philadelphia Eagles (2)
• DB Rudy Ford
• OT Jack Driscoll
Washington Football Team (1)
• RB Peyton Barber
San Francisco 49ers (1)
• DE Dee Ford
Seattle Seahawks (1)
• CB Neiko Thorpe
Detroit Lions (1)
• RB Kerryon Johnson
Green Bay Packers (1)
• DT Montravius Adams
Atlanta Falcons (2)
• DE Marlon Davidson
• LS Josh Harris
Carolina Panthers (1)
• DT Derrick Brown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2)
• CB Jamel Dean
• CB Carlton Davis
AuburnSports.com will update with practice-squad signings as they come in.