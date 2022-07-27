2024 OT planning return after 'great' first visit

It was Chase Malamala's first time in Auburn Wednesday, but it won't be his last.

After his unofficial visit Wednesday, the 2024 offensive tackle is already planning to return for a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall.

"It was great," Malamala said. "I got to meet all the coaches for the first time in person and see what they’re building around here as a program — literally building. I saw the new facility, it was cool."



