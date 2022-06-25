2023 DL on recruitment: 'Cherish the moment'
Emmanuel Waller does not have an Auburn offer — for now.
Nonetheless, it hasn't stopped him from taking it all in.
The 4-star defensive lineman from Oak Mountain, Ala., was previously committed to BYU, before decommitting from the program within the last week. He's received multiple offers from Power Five schools and more recently, attending camps to better his craft.
One of which was an Auburn camp, where Waller got a better look at a school that's been on his list since he was a kid.
"Campus is beautiful, coaching staff’s great," Waller said. "All the coaches getting me right, teaching me a bunch of stuff and that’s what it’s all about, learning and improving."
Auburn is certainly a program he's familiar with. Waller grew up watching the likes of Derrick Brown, Cam Newton and Nick Marshall, just to name a few.
"Growing up, I was a lifetime Auburn fan since I was really little," Waller said. "Once I moved [to Alabama], it’s like you just got to pick one or another and I just picked Auburn. I fell in love with it ever since."
He's picked up offers from Mississippi State, West Virginia, Memphis and most recently Georgia Tech.
If Auburn decides to offer, Waller could "most definitely" see himself playing for the Tigers.
"It’s close to home, you play against really good competition in the SEC so that’s always something that you want to look out for," he said. "So many [defensive] linemen have come through this university and that’s eye-opening for sure."
Waller plans to narrow down schools in the fall, giving him ample time to visit other schools, but he's hoping to return to Auburn for a game and earn an offer.
It's been a "crazy process" for the 6-foot-4 lineman, seeing his recruitment heat up over the last few months, and he's not taking it for granted.
"It’s fun, you only get to do it one time," Waller said. "So kinda cherish the moment."