2023 DL on recruitment: 'Cherish the moment'

Emmanuel Waller does not have an Auburn offer — for now.

Nonetheless, it hasn't stopped him from taking it all in.

The 4-star defensive lineman from Oak Mountain, Ala., was previously committed to BYU, before decommitting from the program within the last week. He's received multiple offers from Power Five schools and more recently, attending camps to better his craft.

One of which was an Auburn camp, where Waller got a better look at a school that's been on his list since he was a kid.

"Campus is beautiful, coaching staff’s great," Waller said. "All the coaches getting me right, teaching me a bunch of stuff and that’s what it’s all about, learning and improving."



