2023 CB Ethan Nation with an 'eye-opening' visit to Auburn
Ethan Nation hadn't visited Auburn since last summer, but the return trip was well worth it. Nation was in on Saturday for Auburn's Junior Day event along with a flurry of other 2023 and 2024 recruits, who got to see the stadium, go to the Auburn - Oklahoma basketball game and then spend time with the coaches at the complex.
"It was really eye-opening for me," Nation said. "Just being around all the coaches again just in a more one-on-one setting."
Nation spent a lot of time with OLB coach Bert Watts, along with his primary recruiter in secondary coach Zac Etheridge.
"Well, Coach Watts and I really it was our first time talking today," Nation said. "Me and Coach Etheridge, I kind of look at him as a father figure. That’s kind of our relationship."
Nation had previously visited Auburn last summer and attended last year's A-Day game, but that was the last time he was in Auburn. After Saturday, he's planning to make a return trip later this spring after the dead period lifts and then again this fall for game.
While he did a variety of things while on campus, the highlight was the photoshoot.
"It was just fun. Everyone was just enjoying themselves, everyone just had good vibes," Nation said.