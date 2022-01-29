2023 CB Ethan Nation with an 'eye-opening' visit to Auburn

Ethan Nation hadn't visited Auburn since last summer, but the return trip was well worth it. Nation was in on Saturday for Auburn's Junior Day event along with a flurry of other 2023 and 2024 recruits, who got to see the stadium, go to the Auburn - Oklahoma basketball game and then spend time with the coaches at the complex. "It was really eye-opening for me," Nation said. "Just being around all the coaches again just in a more one-on-one setting."

Nation is a 4-star corner out of Roswell. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nation spent a lot of time with OLB coach Bert Watts, along with his primary recruiter in secondary coach Zac Etheridge. "Well, Coach Watts and I really it was our first time talking today," Nation said. "Me and Coach Etheridge, I kind of look at him as a father figure. That’s kind of our relationship."