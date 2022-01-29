 AuburnSports - 2023 CB Ethan Nation with an 'eye-opening' visit to Auburn
2023 CB Ethan Nation with an 'eye-opening' visit to Auburn

Christian Clemente • AuburnSports
Ethan Nation hadn't visited Auburn since last summer, but the return trip was well worth it. Nation was in on Saturday for Auburn's Junior Day event along with a flurry of other 2023 and 2024 recruits, who got to see the stadium, go to the Auburn - Oklahoma basketball game and then spend time with the coaches at the complex.

"It was really eye-opening for me," Nation said. "Just being around all the coaches again just in a more one-on-one setting."

Nation is a 4-star corner out of Roswell. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Nation spent a lot of time with OLB coach Bert Watts, along with his primary recruiter in secondary coach Zac Etheridge.

"Well, Coach Watts and I really it was our first time talking today," Nation said. "Me and Coach Etheridge, I kind of look at him as a father figure. That’s kind of our relationship."

Nation had previously visited Auburn last summer and attended last year's A-Day game, but that was the last time he was in Auburn. After Saturday, he's planning to make a return trip later this spring after the dead period lifts and then again this fall for game.

While he did a variety of things while on campus, the highlight was the photoshoot.

"It was just fun. Everyone was just enjoying themselves, everyone just had good vibes," Nation said.

